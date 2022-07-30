India Logs 20,408 New Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

India reported 20,408 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s active cases tally to 1,43,384.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases has now reached 4,40,00,138, according to the data updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,312 with 44 more persons succumbing to the infection.

Among the 44 new fatalities, six each have been reported from Maharashtra and West Bengal, four each from Haryana and Karnataka, three each from Gujarat, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, two each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh and one each from Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Sikkim.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.48 per cent, the health ministry said. A decrease of 604 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.05 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.92 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who recovered from the infection surged to 4,33,30,442, and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 203.94 crores (2,03,94,33,480) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,69,93,794 sessions.