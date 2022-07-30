Missing Arunachal Man Rescued from Hotel in Guwahati

Tahong Gao, the cousin of Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao who was missing since Friday in Assam’s Guwahati has been found.

Tahong Gao has been found at a hotel in Guwahati’s Pan Bazaar on Saturday.

According to reports, the man was hiding at the hotel in regard to some business transactions. He was rescued by the Dispur Police.

Tahong Gao had gone to Ganeshguri along with his nephew to meet a friend on Friday afternoon. He then boarded an Uber cab, following which there is no trace of him.

Police had launched search operations based on a complaint lodged by the family members of Tahong.