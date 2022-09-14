India Logs 5,108 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India logged 5,108 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs informed on Wednesday.

With the new cases, India’s active caseload now stands at 45,749 which accounts for 0.1 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate currently is at 98.71 percent. As many as 5,675 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,36,092.

Meanwhile, the country's daily positivity rate stood at 1.44 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 percent.

A total of 89.02 crore COVID tests have been conducted so far, out of which 3,55,231 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 215.67 crore total vaccine doses (94.57 crores Second Dose and 18.70 crore Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 19,25,881 doses were jabbed in the last 24 hours.