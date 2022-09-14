J&K: 11 Killed, 25 Injured In Major Road Mishap In Poonch

At least 11 people have been killed, while several others were injured in a major road mishap in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Sawjian in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district where a minibus carrying passengers met with an accident.

Apart from the 11 casualties, 25 others were left with injuries in the major accident. The injured were rushed to Mandi hospital where they are currently receiving treatment, informed Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif.

The minibus that was involved in the accident was reportedly travelling from Sawjian and was headed to Mandi.

Meanwhile, Indian Army troopers are currently undertaking rescue operations there.