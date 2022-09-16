Covid 19

India Logs 6,298 Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hrs, Active Cases At 0.10%

Moreover, 5,916 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,39,47,756.
India Covid-19 | REPRESENTATIVE
India on Friday reported 6,298 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed, taking the country’s active caseload down to 46,748.

The new cases were detected from a total of 3,33,964 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 89.09 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,28,273.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 0.10 per cent and the recovery rate is currently at 98.71 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 1.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 1.70 per cent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 216.17 crore vaccine doses administered so far, with 19,61,896  doses given in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.

