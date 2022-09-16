India Logs 6,298 Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hrs, Active Cases At 0.10%

India on Friday reported 6,298 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed, taking the country’s active caseload down to 46,748.

The new cases were detected from a total of 3,33,964 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 89.09 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,28,273.

Moreover, 5,916 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,39,47,756.