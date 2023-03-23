India Logs Highest COVID Count In 140 Days; Health Ministry Advises States To Follow 5-Fold Strategy

In view of surging COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday advised all the states to continue focusing on the 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour to tackle the prevailing virus.

According to the notification issued by the Health Ministry, more than 220.65 crore total doses of vaccines have been administered in the country.

The notification stated, "We will do another mock drill to see the COVID-19 preparations. Mock drills will be done soon in all the states/UTs."

"There has been no evidence of an increase in hospitalization. Precaution doses should be increased. Enhanced lab surveillance and testing of all severe acute respiratory Illness (Sari) cases needs to be done", reads the statement.

The Ministry has also asked the states to ensure the availability of required drugs and logistics for Influenza and Covid 19 across health facilities. Apart from this, states have been asked to ensure the availability of sufficient designated beds and health workers.

On Thursday, India recorded a single-day rise of 1,300 new Covid cases, the highest in 140 days, while the active cases have increased to 7,605.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases has now reached to 4.46 crore (4,46,99, 418). The death toll inched to 5,30,816 with three deaths, one each being reported by Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

A total 92.06 crore tests for detection of Covid has been conducted so far with 89,078 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

Earlier yesterday, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation and public health preparedness.