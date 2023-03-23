PM Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati On April 14: Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati’s Changsari area is 90 per cent complete.

He also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be officially inaugurating the hospital on April 14.

The chief minister visited the site today morning and took stock of the ongoing construction. He was accompanied by state health minister Keshab Mahanta.

“The construction of the hospital is at full pace and 18 departments are now almost functional, including the Out Patient Department (OPD),” CM Sarma said.

“Out of the 750 beds, a total of 150 beds have been installed in the hospital so far,” he added.

Last year in December, the chief minister had announced that the AIIMS, Guwahati will be official inaugurated this year.

While attending the Namghor Samaroh in North Guwahati, he announced a slew of upcoming projects to be inaugurated in Guwahati.

The chief minister said, “The AIIMS, Guwahati will be officially inaugurated in 2023. Ten new high schools will be newly constructed in the Jalukbari constituency. Model schools will also be constructed at Changsari and Rangmahal.”