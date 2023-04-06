India Logs Highest Single-Day Rise Of COVID-19 Cases In 6 Months

Making a significant jump, India reported a total of 5,335 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry informed.

It is the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months, the ministry said on Thursday.

There has been an upward trend in COVID-19 cases in India for the past days with the daily infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.

Currently, the active COVID caseload stands at 25,587 with a daily positivity rate of 3.32 per cent,

With 2,826 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stands at 4,41,82, 538. India's recovery rate currently is at 98.75 per cent, it further stated.

So far, India has administered 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses of which 1,993 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.89 per cent, the ministry further stated.

Amid rising cases, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said lawyers are free to appear virtually in the court and not physically.

"We saw newspaper reports on rising Covid cases. Lawyers can use hybrid mode. If you choose to appear online, we will hear you," said the CJI.

In April last year, the apex court had reverted to the physical hearing mode of adjudication of cases after taking into account the low infection rate and the number of Covid cases in Delhi and across the country.

Earlier this week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Omicron sub-variant, which is circulating in the country currently, has not led to an increase in hospitalisations and there was no need to worry.

He however urged to remain vigilant and take necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus.