India Reports 4,435 Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 Hrs, Highest in 6 Months

India reported a total of 4,435 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which is reportedly the highest single-day spike in the last six months.

According to the Union health ministry data, 3,038 Covid-19 cases were reported in the country on Tuesday.

India's active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 23,091 with a daily positivity rate of 3.38 percent, the health ministry said. The Covid-19 cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3038 on April 4.

With 2,508 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stands at 4,41,79,712. India's recovery rate currently is at 98.76 per cent, the union ministry further stated.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has so far administered 220.65 crore Covid vaccine doses of which 1,979 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The ministry further stated that the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.79 per cent.

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that Omicron's sub-variant which is circulating in the country has not led to an increase in hospitalizations and there is no need to worry.

The health ministry has also issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.