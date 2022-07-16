India Registers Over 20K Cases of COVID-19 In Last 24 Hours, 56 Fatalities

India registered over 20k fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The health ministry data updated today said that 56 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 5,25,660. With the new cases, the active cases now stand at 1,40,760.

The country also reported 18,301 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,30,63,651, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

An increase of 1,687 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.48 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 199.71 crore on Saturday at 8 am.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.80 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.40 per cent, according to the ministry.