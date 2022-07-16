BJP Parliamentary Meet Today, Vice-Presidential Candidate Likely to be Decided

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold a Parliamentary Board meeting on Saturday in Delhi wherein the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s Vice-Presidential candidate is expected to be decided. The meeting which is scheduled to be held at 5.30 pm today will be attended by PM Narendra Modi.

Notably, the election for the post of Vice President is slated to be held on August 6. The last date for nomination is July 19. Hence, a final decision regarding the Vice Presidential candidate is expected to be announced today.

According to sources, apart from PM Narendra Modi, the meeting will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP's National General Secretary BL Santosh will also take part in this meeting, the sources said.

As per the inputs, BJP leaders will discuss the names in consideration for the Vice Presidential candidate with the leaders of the constituent parties in the NDA during the meeting today. After that, the name of the NDA Vice Presidential candidate will be announced.

BJP, the leading partner in the ruling NDA alliance, will also convey the name to its allies, news agency PTI reported sources as saying.

It may also reach out to different parties to seek a consensus over the choice, amid indications that the opposition will also field its candidate to force a contest, as it has for the presidential poll.

The Electoral College for picking the next Vice President of the country, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson, consists of members of both houses of the Parliament -- the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

At present, the BJP has 303 members in the Lok Sabha, while in the Rajya Sabha it has 91 members. Apart from these 91 members in Rajya Sabha, 5 nominated members can also vote for the BJP candidate.