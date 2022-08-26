India Reports 10,256 Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

India on Friday reported 10,256 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed, taking the country’s active caseload down to 90,707.

The new cases were detected from a total of 4,22,322 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 88.43 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,27,556.

Moreover, 13,528 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,37,70,913.