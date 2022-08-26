Assam

Two ULFA-I Cadres Caught By Assam Rifles After Fleeing Camp In Myanmar

They were taken to the Assam rifles camp where they are under their custody at the moment.
Two ULFA-I cadres were held after they fled from Myanmar camp | REPRESENTATIVE
At least two cadres of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), who fled from their camp in the jungles of Myanmar, were held on Friday.

Surajit Moran of Lankachi and Bikash Rajbongshi of Margherita in the Tinsukia district of Assam, reportedly fled from the ULFA-I camp in Myanmar.

They were arrested by troopers of Assam Rifles while entering the country at Ningru in Arunachal Pradesh, close to the international border with Myanmar.

They were taken to the Assam rifles camp where they are under their custody at the moment.

This comes after two cadres of the proscribed ULFA-I outfit surrendered before Assam Rifles in Arunchal Pradesh on August 24.

According to reports, a total of six ULFA-I cadres escaped from the camp and returned to the country, however, four of them are suspected to be under the custody of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

Last week, four people including two women were arrested on suspicion of having links with the militant outfit.

Assam Rifles
ULFA-I Cadres
Myanmar Camp

