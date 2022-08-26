Two ULFA-I Cadres Caught By Assam Rifles After Fleeing Camp In Myanmar

At least two cadres of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), who fled from their camp in the jungles of Myanmar, were held on Friday.

Surajit Moran of Lankachi and Bikash Rajbongshi of Margherita in the Tinsukia district of Assam, reportedly fled from the ULFA-I camp in Myanmar.

They were arrested by troopers of Assam Rifles while entering the country at Ningru in Arunachal Pradesh, close to the international border with Myanmar.

They were taken to the Assam rifles camp where they are under their custody at the moment.