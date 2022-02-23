India Reports 15,102 New Cases Of Covid-19, Active Cases At 1.64 Lakhs

India on Wednesday reported 15,102 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active cases to 1,64,522. According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the fresh cases were detected from 11,83,438 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country stands at 76.24 crores, the ministry informed. India also recorded 31,377 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,21,89,887.

Meanwhile, the active cases now stand at 0.38 percent, as per the data released, while the recovery rate stood at 98.42 percent.

Apart from that, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.28 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.80 percent.

