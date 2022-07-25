India Reports 16,866 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

India reported 16,866 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 4,39,05,621, while the daily positivity rate crossed 7 per cent again after a gap of 168 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 1,50,877.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate in the country stood at 7.03 per cent. On the other hand, with 41 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has now climbed to 5,26,074.

18,148 recoveries in the last 24 hours brings the total recoveries to 4,32,28,670 across the country.

Additionally, the top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 2,021 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 2,015 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,945 cases, West Bengal with 1,817 cases and Karnataka with 1,151 cases.