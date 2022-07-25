Droupadi Murmu Sworn in as 15th President of India

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Parliament.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu.

She has become the second woman President of India and first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India.

On July 22, the former Jharkhand governor registered a historic win over her rival Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential elections, becoming the first woman tribal candidate and the second woman in the country to occupy the highest office in the country.

Meanwhile, Murmu paid homage to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi just before her swearing-in ceremony.