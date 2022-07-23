Covid 19

India Reports 21,411 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

The new cases were detected from a total of 4,80,202 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 87.21 crores.
India Covid-19| REPRESENTATIVE
India on Saturday reported 21,411 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. With this, the country’s active caseload has gone up to 1,50,100.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 67 deaths taking the cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 to 5,25,997.

Moreover, 20,726 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,31,92,379.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 0.34 per cent and the recovery rate is currently at 98.46 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 4.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 4.46 per cent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 201.68 crore vaccine doses administered so far, with 34,93,209 doses given in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.

COVID-19
India
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)

