Guwahati: 7 Including 2 Children Sustain Burn Injuries In Major Fire

According to reports, the fire broke out following a cylinder explosion.
Seven injured in fire at Rehabari in Guwahati| REPRESENTATIVE
As many as seven people, including two children sustained burn injuries in a major incident of fire in Guwahati on Saturday.

The incident took place at Bilpar in the Rehabari locality of Guwahati.

Meanwhile, fire tenders were rushed to the spot after they received information of the incident. Rescue operations are still underway, according to reports.

The injured persons were rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were they are under treatment.

They have been identified as Soma Das (53), Shankar Mallick (56), Mukul Moni Das (54), Sanjay Kar (46), Manjit Kar (10), Amarjeet Das (15) and Sanjay Malakar (43).

Doctors at GMCH informed that the two children, Manjit Kar and Amarjeet Das received maximum burn injuries with Kar sustaining 65-70 per cent mixed flame burns and Das receiving 70-75 per cent mixed flame burns.

