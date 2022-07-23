Guwahati: 7 Including 2 Children Sustain Burn Injuries In Major Fire

As many as seven people, including two children sustained burn injuries in a major incident of fire in Guwahati on Saturday.

The incident took place at Bilpar in the Rehabari locality of Guwahati.

According to reports, the fire broke out following a cylinder explosion.

Meanwhile, fire tenders were rushed to the spot after they received information of the incident. Rescue operations are still underway, according to reports.

The injured persons were rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were they are under treatment.