India Reports 2,151 COVID Cases; Highest In 5 Months

India recorded a total of 2,151 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours across the country with the daily positivity rate surging to 1.51 per cent, informed the healthy ministry.

A total of 11,336 doses of vaccines were administered, it added.

Notablty, this is the highest surge in five months.

The ministry further said a total of 1,42,497 tests were conducted, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,41,66,925.

Under the Nationawide Vaccination Drive, 120.65 cr total vaccine doses (95.20 cr Second Dose and 22.86 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far.

Currently, India's active caseload stands at 11,903 with a rate of 0.03 per cent per day and with a recovery rate currently standing at 98.78%.

It stated that the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.53%.

In wake of surging cases, the ministry issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 to be followed strictly.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

As per the revised Covid-19 guidelines, maintain "Physical distancing, indoor mask use, hand hygiene, Symptomatic management (hydration, antipyretics, antitussive) Monitor temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO probe to fingers) Stay in contact with the treating physician.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)".