Assam CM Announces Rs 50 Lakh Reward for Lovlina Borgohain

The Assam Government on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs. 50 lakhs to ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain.

This announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Assam Assembly.

The announcement comes after the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain had added another feather to her cap by clinching her maiden World Championships gold medal on March 26.

The Assam boxer defeated two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Caitlin Parker of Australia with a split 5-2 verdict in the 75kg final at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in New Delhi.

With this win, Lovlina Borgohain has added a fourth gold medal to India's tally in the ongoing World Boxing Championship.

Earlier in the day, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen had clinched the title of World Champion for the second successive time by defeating two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Nikhat dominated a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the 50 kg flyweight final. Nikhat is now the second Indian female boxer to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary pugilist Mary Kom.

On March 25, ace pugilist Nitu Ghanghas had clinched the gold medal and scripted history as a world champion in the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships final.

Nitu Ghanghas defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the 48 kg weight category by registering a dominating 5-0 win. With this, Nitu has become the sixth Indian female to become a world champion.