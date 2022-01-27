India Reports 2,86,384 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases At 5.46%

India on Thursday reported 2,86,384 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 22,02,472.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 573 deaths taking the total death toll to 4,91,729. India also recorded 3,06,357 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,76,77,328.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 5.46 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 93.33 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 19.59 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 17.75 percent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 163.84 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

