India Reports 4,858 Covid Cases, 18 Virus-Related Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Meanwhile, so far 216.70 crore doses of covid-19 vaccine have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India Reports 4,858 Covid Case | Representative image
India Reports 4,858 Covid Case | Representative image
India has reported 4,858 fresh cases of covid-19 and 18 fatalities due to the virus in the last 24 hours on Monday.

This was informed by Union Health Ministry and the active caseload in the country stands at 48,027 and the death count has climbed to 5,28,355.

The daily positivity rate as of today is 1.96 per cent while the active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infection.

The country’s recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent.

