Kerala Auto Driver Wins Rs 25 Crore Lottery

An auto driver from Sreevaraham in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has won the highest prize money of Rs 25 crores in this year’s Onam Bumper lottery.

The auto driver, Anoop, had purchased the lucky ticket from Bhagavathy Agency on Saturday night.

Anoop was earlier working as a chef in a hotel and was planning to go to Malaysia to work as a chef. He has approached the bank for a loan and his loan was sanctioned.

On Sunday afternoon, Kerala finance minister K N Balagopal has done the lucky draw in the presence of transport minister Antony Raju and Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth.

This year's Onam bumper price is the highest prize money in the history of the Kerala lottery, 25 crore rupees and 5 crores was the amount for the second prize and 1 crore each for 10 persons as the third prize.

Ticket number TJ-750605 won the first prize and everybody was eager to know who was the lucky winner. Later Anoop claimed that he was the lucky winner. Anoop will get 15 crores 75 lakhs rupees after tax deduction.

This year, a total of 67 lakh Onam bumper tickets were printed and almost all tickets were sold out. 500 rupees was the ticket price. The lottery is one of the main sources of Income for the Kerala government. Thankaraj, the lottery agent who sold the ticket will also get the commission.

Onam began on August 30, with Atham and concluded with Thiruvonam. Thiruvonam marks the end of the Onam celebration. Onam is celebrated in remembrance of the good governance under the rule of Mahabali, a king who ruled Kerala.