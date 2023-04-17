India Reports Marginal Dip In Daily Covid-19 Count

Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the last few days, India on Monday reported as many as 9,111 fresh cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A notification from the health ministry informed that fresh cases took the number of active cases in the country to 60,313. The new cases of Covid-19 were detected out of 1,08,436 tests done during that period.

Moreover, the active cases stood at 0.13 per cent. The daily positivity rate rose to 8.40 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate rose to 4.94 per cent.

Meanwhile, as many as 6,313 recoveries were also reported in India during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the country since the start of the pandemic to 4,42,35,772. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.68 per cent.

On the other hand, at least 24 deaths were reported in the country due to Covid-19 related causes in the last 24 hours. This took the total death toll due to the virus in India since the start of the pandemic to 5,31,141. The deaths account for 1.18 per cent.

A further 198 Covid-19 vaccine jabs were administered throughout India in the last 24 hours. This took the cumulative number of vaccine shots administered under the nationwide vaccination drive to 220.66 crores. Out of this, 95.21 crore vaccines were second doses, while another 22.87 crore jabs were that of the precautionary dose.

It may be noted that out of all Indian states, Delhi reported the highest change in daily Covid-19 cases. Delhi reported as many as 666 fresh cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. Haryana came in second with 404 fresh cases, while Kerala stood third with 367 new cases reported during that time.