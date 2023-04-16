Four Covid-19 Cases Reported in Guwahati: Keshab Mahanta

At least four cases of Covid-19 virus have been reported at three places in Guwahati during the last 24 hours.

While interacting with media regarding the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across Assam along with the country, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta informed that four persons tested positive in Guwahati. The cases reported in the city were from Sarusajai area (2), Radisson Blu (1) and one likely from Assam Police Battalion (APBn) in Guwahati.

Mahanta said, “There is no severe impact of covid-19 in the state as of now yet we received reports of four persons infected with the virus yesterday. They have mild symptoms so we have advised them to remain in home isolation until tested negative. It is not a matter of concern so far.”

“Our health department is fully prepared for any situation arising due to covid-19 infection. We have assigned beds and isolation wards at every hospital, however, no cases have been reported in which someone had to get admitted,” he added.

Earlier today, the Police Commissioner of Guwahati Diganta Barah had tested positive for covid-19 amid surging cases reported across the country.

The news came days after a teenager from Assam’s Demow had reportedly tested covid-19 positive last Tuesday.

As per reports, traces of the Covid-19 virus were found during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted earlier on the day of the girl, a resident of Demow in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

The girl in question was reportedly down with high fever for the last few days, after which the family decided to go for a Covid-19 test when the virus was detected.

Meanwhile, she had been prescribed to stay under home isolation by doctors as of now.