India Reports Over 20K Covid-19 Cases, 49 Deaths In Last 24 Hours
India on Sunday reported 20,528 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 1,43,449.
The new cases were detected from a total of 3,92,569 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 86.94 crores.
Meanwhile, India also recorded 49 deaths taking the total death toll to 5,25,709. India also recorded 17,790 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,30,81,441.
Notably, the active cases now stand at 0.33 per cent and the recovery rate is currently at 98.47 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 5.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 4.55 per cent.
The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 199.98 crore vaccine doses administered so far, with 25,59,840 doses given in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.
It may also be noted that India is on the way to cross two hundred crore mark for Covid-19 vaccines doses administered in the country. The mark will likely be breached today.