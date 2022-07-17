Another Corpse Of Assam Man Recovered From Manipur Landslide Site

The corpse of another man from Assam, who died in the landslide in Manipur’s Noney district, has been recovered by rescue teams on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Upendra Konwar, a resident of Bharaltup village in the Morigaon district of Assam.

According to reports, the body is set to arrive at his residence from Manipur today.

However, the family of the deceased reportedly has held the funeral and last rites before his body reached home.

With this, the death toll of people from Assam who were killed in the devastating landslide in Manipur has risen to 16.

The Assam government had earlier compiled a list of 26 people from the state, who were engaged at the Tupul railway yard construction site when the landslide occurred on June 30.