Another Corpse Of Assam Man Recovered From Manipur Landslide Site

The corpse of another man from Assam, who died in the landslide in Manipur’s Noney district, has been recovered by rescue teams on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Upendra Konwar, a resident of Bharaltup village in the Morigaon district of Assam.
According to reports, the body is set to arrive at his residence from Manipur today.
However, the family of the deceased reportedly has held the funeral and last rites before his body reached home.
With this, the death toll of people from Assam who were killed in the devastating landslide in Manipur has risen to 16.
The Assam government had earlier compiled a list of 26 people from the state, who were engaged at the Tupul railway yard construction site when the landslide occurred on June 30.
Of them, 21 from Morigaon were there, the district administration had said.
Of the 16 Assam residents who lost their lives in the landslide, 13 labourers were from Morigaon, while an engineer was from Dhubri. A Territorial Army jawan from Bajali and another person from Nalbari were also among the deceased from the state.
Meanwhile, five persons from Assam were rescued alive and have returned to their homes in Morigaon.
So far, as many as 18 people have been rescued alive, while 55 dead bodies have been recovered from the landslide debris.