India Reports Over 20K Covid-19 Cases In Sharp Rise

India on Wednesday reported 20,557 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a sharp rise in daily cases in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that the new cases take the country’s active caseload to 1,45,654.

The new cases were detected from a total of 4,98,034 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 87.06 crores.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 40 deaths taking the cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 to 5,25,825.