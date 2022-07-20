India Reports Over 20K Covid-19 Cases In Sharp Rise

India on Wednesday reported 20,557 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a sharp rise in daily cases in the country.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that the new cases take the country’s active caseload to 1,45,654.
The new cases were detected from a total of 4,98,034 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 87.06 crores.
Meanwhile, India also recorded 40 deaths taking the cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 to 5,25,825.
Moreover, 18,517 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,31,32,140.
Notably, the active cases now stand at 0.33 per cent and the recovery rate is currently at 98.47 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 4.13 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 4.64 per cent.
The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 200.61 crore vaccine doses administered so far, with 26,04,797 doses given in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.