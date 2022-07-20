Assam: Labourer Killed, Several Wounded In Road Mishap In Bokajan

One person was killed and several others were left injured in a major road mishap in Assam’s Bokajan on Wednesday.
According to reports, a pick-up truck transporting labourers met with an accident at Balipathar in Bokajan in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
The Tata DI pick-up vehicle, which was carrying nine laboureres reportedly engaged in the construction of national highway, met with an accident after the driver lost control.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control and rammed into a tree on the side of the road resulting in the death of one.
The labourers were travelling from Guwahati to Dimapur in Nagaland when the accident took place.
The deceased labourer has been identified as Jehrul Islam, a resident of Chhaygaon in the Kamrup district.
Several others were wounded in the incident and were immediately rushed to a hospital in Bokajan, reports stated.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene right after the accident and has not been located yet.