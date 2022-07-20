Assam: Labourer Killed, Several Wounded In Road Mishap In Bokajan

One person was killed and several others were left injured in a major road mishap in Assam’s Bokajan on Wednesday.

According to reports, a pick-up truck transporting labourers met with an accident at Balipathar in Bokajan in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The Tata DI pick-up vehicle, which was carrying nine laboureres reportedly engaged in the construction of national highway, met with an accident after the driver lost control.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control and rammed into a tree on the side of the road resulting in the death of one.