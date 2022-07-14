India Reports Over 20K Fresh Covid-19 Cases

India reported a total of 20,139 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily covid cases tally was recorded over 20,000 after a gap of 145 days. The total active cases tally of the country has risen to 1,36,076.

38 fatalities on Wednesday has taken the total number of deaths due to the infection to 5,25,557, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Thursday.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 16,483 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of people who have recovered from the infection surged to 4,30,28,356, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.10 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.37 per cent, according to the health ministry.

199.27 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.