Ban on Movement of Pigs in Tinsukia Amid Swine Fever Outbreak

The Tinsukia district administration of Assam has ordered a complete ban on the movement of live pigs, pork and pork products within 10 km radius of epicenter of swine fever.

The epicenters of the infection in the district are Sitolpur, Gauripur and Philobari areas of Doom Dooma revenue circle.

This decision has been taken amid the spread of swine fever in many areas of the district.

Moreover, inter-state, intra-district and inter district movement of live pigs and pork products has also been restricted for thirty days in the entire district.

Meanwhile, registered traders of pig feed millers in Tinsukia have also been restricted to sell ingredients used for making pig feeds that include wheat bran, rice bran, rice polish during the period.

According to the order, the violation of the order will be punishable with imprisonment if such refusal to comply with directions results in loss of lives or any kind of danger.