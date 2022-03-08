India Reports Under 4K Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Plummet Below 50K

India on Tuesday reported 3,993 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active cases to 49,948. According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the fresh cases were detected from 8,73,395 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted the country stands at 77.43 crore, the ministry informed. India also recorded 8,055 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,24,06,150.

Meanwhile, the active cases now stand at 0.12 percent, as per the data released, while the recovery rate stood at 98.68 percent.