Covid 19

India Reports Under 4K Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Plummet Below 50K

The cumulative tests conducted the country stands at 77.43 crore, the ministry informed. India also recorded 8,055 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,24,06,150.
India Reports Under 4K Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Plummet Below 50K

India Covid-19 | REPRESENTATIVE

Pratidin Time

India on Tuesday reported 3,993 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active cases to 49,948. According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the fresh cases were detected from 8,73,395 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted the country stands at 77.43 crore, the ministry informed. India also recorded 8,055 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,24,06,150.

Meanwhile, the active cases now stand at 0.12 percent, as per the data released, while the recovery rate stood at 98.68 percent.

Also Read
Paper Ballots To Be Replaced With EVMs In Guwahati Municipal Polls

Apart from that, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.46 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 percent.

Notably, India also reported 108 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to Covid-19 to 5,15,241.

With more than 18 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the total Covid-19 vaccine coverage rose to 179.13 crores.

Also Read
Meghalaya: BSF Foils Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bid, 1 Held
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Related Stories

No stories found.