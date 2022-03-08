Meghalaya: BSF Foils Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bid, 1 Held

Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday nabbed one person in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district for allegedly trying to smuggle banned Yaba tablets to Bangladesh.

The estimated value of the seized Yaba tablets is said to be Rs 5 lakh.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint team of BSF personnel and state policemen nabbed the accused person and recovered 982 Yaba tablets from his possession.

“The consignment was confiscated while the apprehended person with his accomplice came to the border area with a purpose to smuggle it to Bangladesh,” the BSF said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the accused person along with the seized drugs has been handed over to state police.

The statement also mentioned that one more person is involved in the case but he managed to flee from the spot.

