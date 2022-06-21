India Witnesses a Marginal Decline in COVID-19 Cases with 9,923 infections

India on Tuesday registered 9,923 fresh infections of COVID-19 and 17 fatalities, a marginal decline in the infections in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, the country recorded 12,781 cases and 18 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 7,293 recoveries at the rate of 98.61 per cent in the last 24 hours, with which the total number of recoveries from the infection has risen to 4,27,15,193.

Notably, the total active cases in the country stand at 79,313 at a rate of 0.18 per cent and the current positivity rate of 2.55 per cent, the health ministry said.

Cumulatively, India has conducted 85.85 crore tests so far, of which 3,88,641 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As per the information, the country's weekly positivity rate stands at 2.67 per cent

According to the ministry, 196.32 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the states/union territories so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, through the Government of India (free of cost channel).

Amid the recent surge reported across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain the COVID appropriate behaviour. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. Bhushan also advised the government to follow a 'five-fold Strategy'.