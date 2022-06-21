Int'l Yoga Day: Assam CM Participates In Yoga Session At Dibrugarh

Notably, chief ministers of several states Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand also participated in the pan-India event.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the countrymen on International Yoga Day and said that it brings peace to the society.

Addressing the main event in the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka, PM Modi said, "I extend my greetings to all on this 8th International Yoga Day. Today, Yoga is being practised in all parts of the world. Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world."

"Yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity. This is the reason that the theme of International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for humanity'," said PM Modi.

"This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness," he said.

"The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness," he added.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for humanity”. It has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

Further, the Ministry of Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration to keep the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence.