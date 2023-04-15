India Witnesses Marginal Dip in Covid-19 Cases with 10,753 Infections

Recording a marginal dip in the daily Covid-19 cases, a total of 10,753 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, the number of active cases has reached 53,720.

Meanwhile, the total cases tally has climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the country witnessed 6,628 recoveries, which led to total recoveries of 4,42,23,211, while the recovery rate currently stood at 98.69 percent, the bulletin stated.

The daily positivity rate stood at 6.68 percent while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.49 percent, it said.

With 397 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Amidst a gradual spike in Covid-19 cases in several states, mock drills were undertaken on April 10 and 11 in a total of 33,685 health facilities, including 28,050 government facilities and 5,635 private health facilities.

Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said that doses of Covovax - Covid booster shot for adults would reach major cities in four to five days, while a Bharat Biotech official confirmed that the company was ready to resume the production of Covaxin.