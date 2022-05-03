India's Covid-19 Daily Cases Descends Below 3K Mark After 5 Days

The daily count of Covid-19 cases in India fell below the 3,000 mark on Tuesday with the country reporting 2,568 new infections.

Notably, the surge in cases in a single-day hovered above the 3,000 mark for five consecutive days after last Thursday’s tally of 2,927 cases, reported ANI.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India now stands at 4,30,84,913, while the country’s active caseload at 19,137, accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

According to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, as many as 20 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the cumulative death toll to 5,23,889.