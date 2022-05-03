Amit Shah to Embark on 2-Day Visit to Assam on May 9-10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Guwahati on a two-day visit to Assam on May 9 and 10. The home minister will sit in a discussion with BSF on Monday morning (May 9) and will inaugurate the super-specialty hospital of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the evening.

Health officials said that the initiative will be a stepping stone to turn Assam into a health hub of South Asia after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 7 cancer care hospitals in various districts during his visit to the state on April 28.

Sources in the health department said the new wing of GMCH will have a cardiothoracic and neuroscience centre (CNC) where four departments — cardiology, cardiothoracic, neurology and neurosurgery have been set up.

On May 10, the home minister will attend an event where the President of India Ram Nath Kovind is going to bestow a rare honour on Assam Police, the President’s Colours Award.

Also Read: Guwahati: Mrigen Sarania Reappointed as GMC Mayor

Shah will also participate in the party meeting on May 10 at Sankardev Kalashetra where he will launch several projects of Guwahati.

The CNC has been built at a cost of Rs 200 crore and has been mostly borne by the state government, but also received financial assistance from the Centre. “There was a need for better facilities for these four departments where a large number of patients come for treatment frequently,” the official added.

While the state government has its own plans to commemorate one year of installation in power with the launch of mega projects, the ruling BJP is also taking Shah’s visit as an opportunity to further strengthen its base ahead of next year’s panchayat election and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“We are planning to start a fresh membership drive in Assam later this year to achieve a goal of around 50 lakh BJP members in Assam. Besides peace and development, making Assam flood-free is our goal,” BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia said.

Also Read: Putin To Undergo Cancer Surgery, Transfer Power To Ex-Spy Chief: Report