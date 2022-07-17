India’s Covid-19 Vaccination Crosses 200-Crore Mark

India achieved a new milestone in the nationwide vaccination drive after the Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 200-crore mark on Sunday.

The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.

According to the Union health ministry data, 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

The data also showed that 82 per cent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have also been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3 while 68 per cent have been administered both the first and second dose.

81 per cent of those aged 12-14 years have taken the first dose while 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 71 percent of the vaccination has taken place in vaccination centres located in rural and 29 percent in urban areas.

Addressing on the occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that it is a matter of pride for the country and India has shown the way.

"It's a matter of pride for us that India has crossed 2 Billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered so far. We have achieved such a difficult target only in 18 months," Mandaviya said.

"Where many countries in the world are still struggling with COVID pandemic, India has not only established a new milestone by administering 200 crore doses, but we have also shown a new way. I congratulate the healthcare workers and the citizens on this achievement," he added.