India’s First Case of Omicron XBB.1.5 Variant in Gujarat: Insacog

India has confirmed its first Omicron's XBB.1.5 case in Gujarat in December, as per Insacog data.

International researchers have identified the sub-variant XBB.1.5 as the cause of an increase in Covid cases and hospitalizations in New York.

The original BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was combined to create XBB. But it’s descendent; XBB.1.5 is believed to have a tighter bind to the ACE2 receptor, which would explain its higher level of transmissibility, according to US scientist Eric Topol.

According to Dr. Pradeep Awate, a surveillance officer in Maharashtra, the state is monitoring the genetic traces left by the virus. It is carrying out 100 percent of the genetic sequencing, and 2 percent of the overseas arrivals are also being randomly sampled. International arrivals are also subject to thermal screening. After that, samples that test positive are sent for genomic sequencing.

Multiple varieties over the course of the past year, according to experts, were all descended from Omicron. However, India shouldn't be worried unless there is an entirely new variation lineage.