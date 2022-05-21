Manipur Covid Free for First Time since March 2020

Manipur is finally free from Covid-19 pandemic as there is no active case in the state after the last three persons who were infected with the virus recovered on Friday.

This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 that the state has no active case.

The state health department said that the active caseload of the state was reduced to zero with the last three patients who were in home isolations were discharged today.

The first Covid case was detected in the state when a female student returned from the UK tested positive for the virus on March 24, 2020.

No new case was found in any of the districts of the state for the eighth consecutive day today. A total of 71 samples were tested for the virus across the state in the last 24 hours, the Health department said.

With the recovery tally touching 1,35,110, the recovery rate of the state stands at 98.45%. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of doses of vaccine administered in the state rose to 28,80,148 with 1,647 persons being inoculated on Thursday.

