Marginal Dip As India Reports 13,086 Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

India on Friday reported 13,086 Covid-19 cases, taking the active cases to 1,14,475. According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the fresh cases were detected from 4,51,312 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country stands at 86.44 crores, the ministry informed. India also recorded 12,456 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,28,91,933.

Meanwhile, the active cases now stand at 0.26 per cent, as per the data released, while the recovery rate stood at 98.53 per cent.