With 2 More Bodies, Assam's Death Toll In Manipur Landslide Climbs To 11

The bodies of two more construction workers from Assam were recovered from the debris at the site of the landslide in Manipur on Tuesday.

According to reports, the deceased belong from Lahorighat in the Morigaon district of Assam.

They are believed to be Jonti Bordoloi and Ramu Phukan, though their identities are yet to be verified.

With this, the number of people from Assam who lost their lives in the devastating landslides in Manipur’s Tupul, has risen to 11.

Meanwhile, at least 12 others are still missing following the tragic incident, officials informed on Monday.

A list of 26 people has been compiled by the state government who were present at the Tupul railway yard construction site in the Noney district of Manipur where the landslide occurred on June 29.