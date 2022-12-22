Message Circulating About COVID XBB Variant is Fake: MoHFW

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide, several fake and misleading information are being circulated on the internet. Reacting to one such piece of information, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday took to Twitter to debunk a particular message about the COVID XBB variant.

The Health Ministry shared a snap of a message which is circulating on WhatsApp groups about the XBB variant and called it "fake" and "misleading."

"This message is circulating in some WhatsApp groups regarding the XBB variant of COVID19. The message is fake and misleading," it said in a tweet.

In the image attached, the message that reads, "Everyone is advised to wear a mask because the new variant of the COVID-Omicron XBB coronavirus is different, deadly and not easy to detect correctly."

Listing out the symptoms of the new variant, it said, "The symptoms of the new COVID-Omicron XBB do not include cough or fever."

"Symptoms like joint pain, headache, pain in the neck, upper back pain, pneumonia, lack of appetite are experienced," it said.

Meanwhile, In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving the current surge of infections in China.

Sources said there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7.

There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. The spike is being blamed on the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has also been detected in four Indian states.