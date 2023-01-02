Negative Covid Report Must for Air Travellers from High-Risk Countries to India

The Union Health Ministry has issued fresh directives for mandatory pre-departure RT-PCR testing for passengers on all international flights from countries identified as having high risk of Covid-19.

The high-risk countries are China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan. The decision was taken by the health ministry after reports regarding circulation of variants of SARS-CoV-2 in these countries.

The Covid RT-PCR test has to be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. This applies for all international flights from the high-risk countries and also to transiting passengers through these countries irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian airport.

On the other hand, Civil Aviation’s 'Air Suvidha Portal' has to be made operational for all passengers in all international flights from the countries, with a provision to allow international travelers arriving in India to submit negative RT-PCR test reports as well as to submit self-declaration form on this portal.

The random testing of 2 percent passengers post-arrival shall also continue in all airports.