Tripura Govt Plans to Set up Medical College in Tribal Area

Tripura Government is mulling to establish a medical college in a tribal belt of the state.

This was informed by State Chief Minister Manik Saha while inaugurating the integrated Ayush Hospital at Chandrapur in Gomati district recently.

The chief minister said the state government has already selected a site for a medical college in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area.

Saha, who also holds the health portfolio, said medical facilities are being improved in the district and sub-divisional hospitals to ease the load on GBP Hospital and Agartala Medical College.

Manik Saha said, “I want to urge the doctors to behave with the patients with good mood. As because of heavy patient load they get irritated. In the integrated Ayush hospital, arrangement is made starting from allopathic to homeopathy.”

“We have two medical colleges, dental colleges and now we are planning to set up homeopathic and Ayurvedic medical college. Location has already been identified for setting up a medical college in TTAADC. So we are also planning of setting up a medical hub in the state,” the chief minister further said.