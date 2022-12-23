Proactive Approach Must to Fight Covid-19: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed on combating the Covid-19 pandemic with a pre-emptive and proactive approach by increasing testing, genome sequencing and following covid-appropriate behaviour.

Mansukh Mandaviya said this while chairing a virtual meeting with the health ministers of the states, Principal Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries and Information Commissioners on Friday.

The health minister said that the Centre and states need to work in "tandem" and in a "collaborative spirit" as was done during the previous surges of Covid-19 cases.

The meeting was held in view of the recent upsurge in cases in some countries like China, Japan, Brazil and the United States.

The health minister said that the country needs to be on alert and be fully prepared for Covid-19 management.

Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network to ensure timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country. Focus is to be given to health facility-based sentinel surveillance; pan-respiratory virus surveillance; community-based surveillance; and sewage/wastewater surveillance.”

The union health minister also emphasized the "need to collectively reinvigorate the system and remove any sense of complacency and fatigue".

"Irrespective of the new covid variants, 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to covid appropriate behaviour' continue to remain the tested strategy for covid management as this would facilitate the undertaking of appropriate public health measures," Mandaviya stated.