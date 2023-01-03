Second Covid-19 Booster Dose Not Required: Govt Sources

The second booster dose is required as of now, said government sources based on the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

"First we have to complete the booster drive in the country," said the government sources.

“No discussion has been started even in the Immunisation panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) regarding the second booster dose. Our first priority is to complete the first booster drive in the country,” said another official source to ANI.

India's active caseload currently stands at 2,582, with 134 new cases reported on Tuesday, as per Union Health Ministry data.

As per ministry data, a total of 220.11 cr vaccine doses (95.13 cr Second Dose and 22.41 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.