Union Health Minister Chairs Covid Review Meeting with States, UTs

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases across India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories through video conferencing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, before attending the meeting, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the Centre has been regularly issuing guidelines to the states and Union Territories amid a nationwide upward spiral in the Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to ANI, Pawar said, "The Centre has been issuing guidelines to states and UTs regularly in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a review meeting with all states and Union Territories to assess their Covid preparedness."

India reported 6,050 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, the highest in 203 days. In addition to this, the active cases have increased to 28,303, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,943 with 14 deaths new deaths in last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.39 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.02 percent, it said.

The active cases now comprise 0.06 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,85,858, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 percent, it said.

The Covid cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5. On Wednesday, the Covid Empowerment Working Group also conducted a review meeting featuring Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG, ICMR, and other senior health officials.