Ahead Of US President's India Visit, First Lady Jill Biden Test COVID-19 Positive

"This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," Elizabeth Alexander said.
"Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms," a White House Press release said.
Notably, there has been an increase in Covid instances and hospitalisations in the United States in recent weeks.
According to reports, the new COVID-19 variant EG.5 is on a rapid rise in the US. The new variant is a spinoff of the XBB recombinant strain of the Omicron family.
It was in August last year that US first lady, Jill Biden tested positive for a rebound case of COVID-19.
Moreover, the US President is slated to be in India this week to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi. He will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8, on the sidelines of the summit, the White House recently announced.
During the summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10, Biden will commend PM Modi for his leadership of the G20, the White House said earlier this week.
“The President will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. On Friday, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the White House said in its week-ahead schedule of the President released on September 7.